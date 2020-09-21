Memorial services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mrs. Harold Sonnier, the former Laura Elizabeth Champagne, age 93, who passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 7:55 p.m. at her residence in Carencro surrounded by family. Mrs. Sonnier, born January 3, 1927, was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and a member of the Bonne Mort Society. She was an avid reader of novels, enjoyed watching movies, dancing, and gardening. She was a longtime fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. Survivors include her husband of seventy-three years, Harold Sonnier; her children, David and his wife, Rachael, and Gerald and his wife, Sherie; one daughter-in-law, Nelda; six grandchildren, Kyle Sonnier, Kynsi Hebert and her husband, Shawn, Alexander Sonnier, Adriana Troglen and her husband, Corey, Aime Sonnier Bodin and her husband, Todd, and Ross Sonnier and his wife, Kristen Carroll Sonnier; and seven great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her son, John Harold Sonnier; and her parents, Elus and Hortense Champagne. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to her caregivers; LouAnna, Brandi, Lynette, Jakkara, Elaine, Leslie, Labrika, Sarah, Tina, and Stacey and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially, Tyler, Kayla, and Charlotte for helping her stay comfortable during her last days. Memorial contributions in the name of Laura Sonnier can be made to Hospice of Acadiana. According to her wishes, Mrs. Laura registered to donate her body to the Bureau of Anatomical Services at the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
