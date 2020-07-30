I met Miss Laura earlier this year and she instantly became one of my favorite people, this is devastating news and my heart reaches out to her family. No words can express my sorrow properly over hearing she is gone, so quickly, she was just here. I hope she knows the place she left in my heart in a short period of time and I am so thankful to have met such a strong and wonderful person. The world is a little more grey with her gone. Love and Light. Love you Miss Laura.-Loni

Loni Hall

Friend