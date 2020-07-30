A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Family Life Church, located at 2223 Dulles Rd. in Lafayette, for Laura Falcon Camel, 79, who passed away on Wednesday, July 29 at her home in Lafayette. Pastor Jason Miller, Sr. Pastor of Amana Christian Fellowship in Maurice, will officiate. Laura Falcon Camel was born on December 18, 1940, in Scott, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Laura graduated from Scott High School. After high school, she attended the University of Southwest LA (USL), now UL-Lafayette, and earned an associate degree in graphic design. A naturalist at heart, Laura was a farmer and beekeeper at her home in Lafayette. A dedicated woman of God, she was a true Shepherd and prayer warrior who touched the lives of many. In 1990, Laura served as a missionary to Guatemala and was Minister at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Maurice. She was a faithful member of Amana Christian Fellowship in Maurice. Laura was a gifted artist, potter and painter who enjoyed calligraphy and was proficient in American Sign Language. Above all, family was everything to Laura and she leaves a legacy of love and faith for her beloved family and many dear friends. Laura is survived by seven children, sons Kendall Camel and his wife Tina, Samuel Camel and Lowell Camel, all of Lafayette and Frank Camel and his wife Pam, of Stafford, VA and daughters Felecia Lee and her husband Ted, of Houston, TX, Emily Camel, of Lafayette and Anita Edwards and her husband David, of Springfield, VA; four siblings, her two sisters, Renola Hebert and her husband Lester and Dorothy Bourque and her husband Bradley, both of Lafayette and two brothers, Leroy Falcon and his wife Donna, of Groves, TX and Andrew Falcon and his wife Betty, of Scott; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy Jean Baptiste Falcon and Melina Trahan Falcon and two siblings, sister Elgin Seaux and brother Leewood Falcon. The family wishes to thank Laura's hospice nurse, Lindsey LeBlanc and Jeanine LeFrance, her Oncology nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, as well the physicians and nurses of the Oncology Department at Our Lady of Lourdes, for the compassionate care given to Laura and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Laura's name to Hospice of Acadiana, Inc., by mail at 2600 Johnston St., Suite 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503, by phone at (337) 232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.com.
