A Mass of Christian Burial for Laura Mae Menard Primeaux, 90, will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre' Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services. A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Primeaux died at 7:55AM on Monday, February 4, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of the Family and Community Volunteer for the LVFC, a lifetime member of the Cooking Club of America, and a member of the Good Sam's Camping Club. She is survived by a daughter, Glenda Elliott of Mountain Home, AR; a grandson, Adam Henry and his wife Shelley of Youngsville; and three great-grandchildren, Allie Henry, Jaine Henry, and Mallory Mullican. She was preceded in death by her husband, Durphy Primeaux; her parents, Ophelias and Agnes Cormier Menard; and three brothers, Jean Dudley Menard, Antoine Menard, and William "Hank" Menard. Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Henry, Tracy Menard, and Cory Menard. The family would like to thank the entire staff of NSI Hospice, Dr. Mihail Borissov, Home Instead Senior Care, Alijah Charles and Wanda Arvie for their compassionate care and support. David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.

209 East Putnam Street

Erath , LA 70533

