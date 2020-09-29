Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette to honor the life of Laurel Rannell "Randy" Upton, Sr., 80, who passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in both the funeral home and cemetery. The family requests that Visitation be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette on Thursday, October 1 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Dr. James Pritchard, Sr. Pastor, of First Baptist Church of Lafayette, will officiate. Laurel Rannell Upton, Sr., affectionately known as "Randy", was born on February 18, 1940, in Shreveport, LA and spent his childhood in the Bossier City area. As an adult, Randy's career as a pilot began in 1965 with Southern Aviation as a civilian instructor for the U.S. Air Force; he continued to build his skills and flew helicopters for both PHI and Southern Natural Gas. In 1980, Randy became Chief Pilot for Air Logistics. After working for Gulf Air, he then formed American Helicopters with 100 employees and a fleet of helicopters stationed in the Lake Jackson, TX area. Randy was an excellent pilot and a unique individual, highly respected for his insurmountable knowledge in aviation. He was a guiding mentor to many young men with aspirations in aviation. Randy retired in 2005 from aviation to pursue his love for cattle farming. Randy and Sara then relocated to Church Point, LA where they were able to raise livestock. As a mentor in cattle farming, Randy provided cows for 4H competitions to many young people and was known for encouraging them and building their confidence. Randy was an unselfish, generous man to all who knew him. He was direct and opinionated, yet had a jovial sense of humor. Everyone knew most of his favorites: CC's Coffee, Bread, Doughnuts, Spaghetti and Chocolate Candy! After God, family was the most important thing in Randy's life. Randy accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior as a young boy in Bossier, LA. Like many of us, his actions strayed for a time and led to a recommitment of his heart and life to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. An overcomer of many stumbling blocks and issues, Randy had a God-given ability to move forward and press on! This decision to walk one day at a time with the Lord kept Randy on a path of spiritual growth for the last 11 years. He especially loved his Bible class, taught by his teacher and good friend, Glyn Rinehart. God specializes in finding and changing people – even those that might be considered difficult, out of reach or hopeless. He wants ALL people to have the assurance of Eternal Life through that individual, personal relationship with Jesus. Randy had that assurance and went to his eternal home with the Heavenly Father on September 27, 2020. "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus" and "One Day at a Time" are the songs he loved as reminders of his life-changing decision to walk with the Lord, one day at a time. Randy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Sara Mitchell Upton, of Church Point, LA; his two beloved children, daughter Sara Michelle "Shelly" Carmichael and her husband Joel, of Carencro, LA and son L. Rannell "Rann" Upton, Jr. and his wife Vanda, of Mandeville, LA; six grandchildren, Heather Carmichael, Nathan Carmichael, Matthew Carmichael, Sara Arrington, Victoria Ward and Laurel Upton; eight great-grandchildren, Joel, Oliver, Naomi, Laurel, Jolie, Sophia, Matthew and Josiah and a host of dear friends and brothers and sisters in the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurel M. and Juanita Upton and one brother, David Harold Upton. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joel, Nathan and Matthew Carmichael, Kenneth Arrington, Carter Ward and Harold Heath. The family wishes to thank Dr. Justin Ardoin, Nurses Billy and Amber of the Intensive Cardiac Care Unit and the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Randy and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy's name to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home by mail at 7200 Desiard St., Monroe, LA, 71203, by phone at (318) 242-2244 or online at www.lbch.org
; to the Mid-America Teen Challenge/Cape Girardeau, MO program by mail at 303 MATC Lane, Cape Girardeau, MO, 63701, by phone at (573) 335-6508 or online at www.teenchallengemidamerica.com
, and/or the First Baptist Church of Lafayette by mail at P.O. Box 3888, by phone at (337) 233-1412 or online at www.fbclaf.org
(click on the site's "Resources" tab). Personal condolences may be sent to the Upton Family via Randy's personal obituary page at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Online guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, 1010 Pandora St, Lafayette, LA 337-981-7098 is in charge of funeral arrangements.