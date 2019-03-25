Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Waveland Town Cemetery in Waveland, MS for Laurence Adam Sauer, III, 77, who died Friday, March 22, 2019 in Lafayette. Fr. Jacob Matthews will officiate for the graveside services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. US Air Force Honors and Masonic service will be held at graveside following religious service. Mr. Sauer is survived by his wife, Camye T. Sauer of Lafayette; one son, Robert Laurence Sauer and his wife Antonia of Youngsville; two sisters, Christine Elfert of Ashville, NC, Phyllis Stevens of LaPlace; three grandchildren, Abigail, Matthew and Luke Sauer. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Jane Thompson Sauer; his parents, Laurence Adam Sauer, Jr. and Gertrude Jorns Sauer. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019