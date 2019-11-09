Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence Viator Jr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Funeral service 11:00 AM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel Carencro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Laurence Viator, Jr., age 78, who passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home in Maurice. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Deacon Byrne Winn will officiate at the services. Mr. Viator was a native of Scott and a resident of Lafayette. In his early career, he was a cook for Pit Grill and was later employed with Frank's Casing Crew where he retired after thirty years. He was a member of the Freemason Fraternity. Mr. Viator had a nature you could not help but love and his heart was as big as his smile. He loved fishing, cooking, cowboy movies, playing guitar and singing, always loved to tip people and hand out candy. Above all, Mr. Viator loved his family dearly and treasured the time spent with them. His infectious personality will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Jean Viator of Lafayette; his children, David Viator and his wife, Peggy, of Carencro, Tammy Faye of Lafayette, Timothy Viator and his wife, Brenda, of Lafayette, and Vickie Vincent and her husband, Shane, of Lafayette; his favorite puppy, Jaxx; his grandchildren, Ryan Viator of Carencro, Coby Faye of Lafayette, Alli Vincent and Jodi Vincent both of Lafayette, and Trevor Viator of Carencro; two great grandchildren, Cade and Sean Viator; and one sister, Patty Thibodeaux and her husband, Clarence. He was preceded in death by his father, Laurent Viator, Sr.; his mother, Marie Hebert of Lafayette; one grandson, Blake Viator; and four siblings, Stanley Viator, Wallace Viator, Paul James Viator and Anna Mae Patin. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. 