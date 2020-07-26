A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church for Lauri Bodin, 42, who passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Father David Hebert, Pastor at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, will officiate the ceremony. Visitation hours will be observed at Walters Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and will resume on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Lauri is survived by her daughter, McKenzie Bodin; two sons, Sean Bodin and Ethan Bodin; one granddaughter, Millie Maxwell Weinsheimer; her parents, Bonnie and Art Walters; two brothers, Chris Walters and his wife Christine, and Michael Walters; her paternal grandmother, Geraldine Walters; and two nieces, Alexandra Walters and Alma Allison Walters. She was preceded in death by her sister, Allison Walters; her paternal grandfather, Art Walters, Sr.; and her maternal grandparents, Alma Maxwell Braud and Dr. Ellis Braud. Lauri was born in Baton Rouge to Art and Bonnie Walters on January 12, 1978, but was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. A 1996 Lafayette High School graduate, she was a member of Key Club, Beta Club, and served on the yearbook staff. Lauri was the ideal homemaker, a devoted mother, and was a well-respected coach in the local soccer community. She had a love for cooking and often prepared several meals at once during her time spent in the kitchen. Her children, and many of their friends, loved her tasty rice dressing the most and often found her hospitality refreshing. Lauri was her children's biggest fan, a second mom to many, and a thoughtful, loving aunt to her niece. She was a lover of coffee, Christmas, chitchat, and gift-giving. She was a fitness enthusiast and took pleasure in her daily workouts. She was sentimental, yet humorous and outgoing, and possessed a contagious laugh that could be heard around the world. Lauri took over a room with her beautiful smile. She owned a forgiving heart, in addition to a sweet, yet spicy, personality. She was characterized by her sheer resilience, witty comebacks, and great perseverance. Lauri indelibly impacted many kids and parents in her time spent coaching soccer. Many found her to be a significant influence on and off the field. Of all the hats she wore, Lauri was overjoyed with her grandmother role. She delighted in playing and laughing with her granddaughter, Millie. She loved her "LaLa" bragging rights, but it was Millie's smile that she boasted most about. Lauri touched many lives with her cheerful spirit. Her ability to love deeply, serve others, influence greatly, and her enthusiasm for life serves as a foundation for the exemplary life she led. Pallbearers will be Brad Adatto, Buddy Arceneaux, Andy Boagni, Ben Braud, Byron Braud, Bryan Broussard, Mike Stewart, Justin Tenney, and Alex Weinsheimer. Honorary pallbearers are Austin Carlin, Austin Comeaux, Ethan Cupstid, Scott Froehlich, Eric Hammer, Jeff LeBouef, Cody Martin, Logan Osbourne, and Derek Prejean. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.
