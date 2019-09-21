Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Anne ElDarragi. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM The Bayou Church 2234 Kaliste Saloom Rd. View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM The Bayou Church 2234 Kaliste Saloom Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Rd. for Mrs. Laurie Anne ElDarragi, 58, who passed away on September 20, 2019 at Carpenter House surrounded by her loving family. Brother Mike Walker, Senior Pastor of The Bayou Church will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. ElDarragi, a resident of Broussard, was the daughter of George Tripkovich and Joan Doussan Duhon. She loved creating floral arrangements and gardening. Laurie enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at the beach. She had an amazing appreciation for life, a warm contagious smile, and a genuine love for people. She was a devoted wife and mother who put God first in everything that she did. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Salah ElDarragi; children, Shabre Smith and husband Zephin, Andrea Aukland and husband Dustin, Renée ElDarragi, Laurie Nicole Young and husband Richard, Ben ElDarragi; parents, George Valentine Tripkovich and Joan Duhon; granddaughter, Zaya May Smith; siblings, Karen Guidry and husband Darrell, Michael Tripkovich and wife Annette, Gail Heaton and husband Ricky, and Chris Tripkovich and wife Nancy. She was preceded in death by her son, Khalil Michael "Mikey" ElDarragi; stepfather, W.B. "Sour" Duhon; and mother-in-law, Mariam Alwerfelli. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Monday at The Bayou Church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family would like to thank Erica Bourgeois, whom Laurie considered her daughter, for the many years of care and compassion. The family would also like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and the Carpenter House staff. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. ElDarragi's honor can be made to CBN's Operation Blessing, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463. Personal condolences may be sent to the ElDarragi family at Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Rd. for Mrs. Laurie Anne ElDarragi, 58, who passed away on September 20, 2019 at Carpenter House surrounded by her loving family. Brother Mike Walker, Senior Pastor of The Bayou Church will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. ElDarragi, a resident of Broussard, was the daughter of George Tripkovich and Joan Doussan Duhon. She loved creating floral arrangements and gardening. Laurie enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at the beach. She had an amazing appreciation for life, a warm contagious smile, and a genuine love for people. She was a devoted wife and mother who put God first in everything that she did. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Salah ElDarragi; children, Shabre Smith and husband Zephin, Andrea Aukland and husband Dustin, Renée ElDarragi, Laurie Nicole Young and husband Richard, Ben ElDarragi; parents, George Valentine Tripkovich and Joan Duhon; granddaughter, Zaya May Smith; siblings, Karen Guidry and husband Darrell, Michael Tripkovich and wife Annette, Gail Heaton and husband Ricky, and Chris Tripkovich and wife Nancy. She was preceded in death by her son, Khalil Michael "Mikey" ElDarragi; stepfather, W.B. "Sour" Duhon; and mother-in-law, Mariam Alwerfelli. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Monday at The Bayou Church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family would like to thank Erica Bourgeois, whom Laurie considered her daughter, for the many years of care and compassion. The family would also like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and the Carpenter House staff. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. ElDarragi's honor can be made to CBN's Operation Blessing, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463. Personal condolences may be sent to the ElDarragi family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close