Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at a 3:00 P.M.Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Catholic Church, 419 Doucet Road, in Lafayette for Lawana R. Carlin , 81, who died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her residence in Lafayette. Inurnment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the Memorial Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Con-celebrant will be Reverend Howard Blessing. Survivors include her husband, Charles "Bubba" Carlin, her son, Vance, of Coco Beach, FL.; her daughters, Tiffany of El Paredon, Guatemala; Courtney of Lafayette, LA.; Ashley of Manhattan Beach, CA. and Charm, of Austin, TX.; eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, her sons-in-law, Robin Baroni, John Maak and James Zimmermann and her sister, Sue O'Shields of Montgomery TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margie and Marion Routh, and brother, Robert "Bobby" Routh. Lawana, the oldest child of Margie and Marion Routh, was born in her paternal grandmother's home in Greenville, TX. on June 24, 1938. The family later moved to Alvin, TX and then to Beeville TX, which is where she grew up, worked and lived until she met her husband, Bubba, and was married in 1960. Then she became a transplanted Cajun, loving life in south Louisiana. Lawana loved being with friends and family, especially during the lake house years at False River. She was active in church and community affairs, having served on the Parish Council two terms, was a Eucharistic Minister, Homebound Communion Distributor, parish newsletter contributor, social committee chairman, and member of the hand bell choir and Altar Society. She also served as organizer for St. Joseph Diner home bound deliveries for years. She and her husband were members of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre. She was a member of Chez Ames, L'Avenir, Les Petites Fleurs Theresian community and loved her regular gatherings for Pokeno and Bunco with friends. In honor of her great grandson, Beckett, being affected at an early age by ITP, a form of leukemia, Lawana campaigned and won Leukemia Lymphoma Woman of the Year in 2011. In 2019, she was honored with the Bishops Service Appeal Award. Pallbearers will be her son, Vance Carlin, her grandsons, Caleb Francis and Fletcher Maak, her great grandson, Beckett Carlin, and her sons-in-law, Robin Baroni, John Maak and James Zimmermann. The family requests that visitation be observed in St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday from 1:00 PM until time of the Memorial Mass. A Rosary will be prayed on Monday at 2:00 P.M. by Les Petit Fleur Theresian Group in St. Mary Catholic Church. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311 Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019

