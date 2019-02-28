June 20, 1954 - February 22, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mr. Lawrence "Pat-I" Bruno was called home on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was a fighter. Interment will be held at Gethsemane Gardens following the funeral. He was born into the union of Carolyn Bruno and Joseph Edgar Bruno on June 20, 1954 in Carencro, LA. Lawrence was a loving, and dedicated, husband, father and grandfather. He married Mary Viola Savoy in 1980, and had a beautiful marriage for 38 years. He had seven children, Shirley Savoy Bruno, Lawrence Pat Bruno Jr., Steven Lawrence Bruno, Viola Marie Bruno, Lawrence Savoy, Sandra Savoy, and Terry Savoy; 11 grandchildren, Keindra Savoy, Keithan Savoy, Da'naria Savoy, Larenz Bruno, Lindell Bruno, Lawrencia Bruno, Lydell Bruno, Michael Wade, Christ Leapaul, Jamason Savoy and Jamie Savoy. He leaves to cherish loving memories to his wife of 38 years, Mary Viola Bruno; four sons, Lawrence Pat Jr., (Joleen) Bruno, Steven Bruno, Lawrence (Nicole) Savoy, Sandra Savoy and Terry (Lisa) Savoy; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Bruno, Dorothy Thomas, Cynthia Bruno, Louella Carmouche, and Mary Lee Baltazar, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 8:00AM until time of service at 10:00AM at St. Paul Catholic Church. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
