A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence J. Viator was conducted on Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Melancon as celebrant. Lawrence Viator, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2:52 am at his residence surrounded by his family. A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Lawrence was born on May 5, 1945, to Ophe and Cecile Frederick Viator. Lawrence loved spending time with his family, going to the casino, riding motorcycles and had a special place in his heart for his faithful sidekick "Cookie" his dog. Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Tammy M. Dupuy and husband Melvin of Orange, Tx., Trudy A. Louviere and husband Danny of New Iberia; grandsons, Chad "Chad'O" Viator and wife Kourtni of Loreauville, Michael Dupuy and Fiancé Tarrah Primeaux of Mauriceville, Tx., Travis Dupuy of Orange, Tx.; great-grandchildren, Kyaas Viator, Jynson Viator, Ellyon Viator, Easton Dupuy, Scarlet Dupuy; brothers, Ophe Viator, Jr., Larry Viator and one sister, Gloria Ellendar. Serving as pallbearers are family members. He is preceded in by his wife, Rita Elaine Emonet, his parents Ophe, Sr., and Cecile Frederick Viator; great-grandson, Omi Viator; sisters, Elaine Dugas, Lou Ella Louviere, Gayle Bergeron, and Peggy Nash. In lieu of flowers, the Viator Family requests that donations be made in Mr. Lawrence J. Viator's honor to Grace Hospice www.gracehpc.net. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 118 Main St. (337) 229-8338 is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 17 to May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Loreauville
118 Main Street
Loreauville, LA 70552
(337) 229-8338
