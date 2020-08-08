1/
Lawrence James "Larry" Suire
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Lawrence James "Larry" Suire, 76, who passed away August 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. Fr. Jason Vidrine pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 9:00 am to 11:45 am at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 am Wednesday. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jessica A Suire of Crowley; three sons, Ricky James Suire of Harding, TX, Mark Anthony Suire and his wife Karen of Cravens, LA, and Joseph Lee Suire and his wife Rhonda of Ragley, LA; two sisters, Sandra Faye Hanks of Crowley, and Kathy Kuffler of Estherwood; two brothers, Anthony "Tony" Suire, Jr. of Crowley, and Daniel Ray Suire of Baton Rouge; eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Rita Dore Suire, Sr.; three sisters, Dot Suire, Mary Gilbert, and Joy Lee Trahan; and two brothers, Richard Michael Suire, and Wilson Joseph Suire. The family would like to thank N.S.I. Hospice for all their care and compassion given to the entire Suire family. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
