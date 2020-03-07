Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence John Trahan. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence John Trahan (76), died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home in the country, which he fondly called "the best place in the world." Holding his hand during his final days was his devoted wife of 53 years, RoyLynn. He was known during his life by many names: Lawrence to his wife, Daddy to his four daughters, Poppa to his ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and "Doc" to the many farmers and ag industry people who gathered around the table at Crowley Grain throughout the years. Lawrence was born in Morse on September 27, 1943 to the late Anniss and Walter Trahan. He was the youngest of five children and graduated from Midland High in 1962. During the Vietnam War he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Topeka, Kansas from 1962-1966 and completed his service with a rank of Airman 1st Class. Following his years in the service, he returned to Louisiana and married RoyLynn in 1966. He went on to complete his degree in agronomy from McNeese State University. His love of the land and farming led him to work in the agricultural industry and purchase Crowley Grain Drier in 1991, where he had worked as an agronomist and field consultant since 1976. He was often referred to as "Doc" by farmers in this area for his expertise in diagnosing their rice crop's needs and traveling miles each day checking their fields. He was a man of few words, and most who heard his quiet speech took what he said to heart. He was generous and took care of many families, farmers and friends in need. His love of farming led him to grow a big garden each season and share its bounty with friends and neighbors. When the pace of his life began to slow down, he could often be found mowing his pasture or tending his beautiful rose bushes on his 10 acres in Acadia Parish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anniss Istre Trahan Broussard and Walter Joseph Trahan, his stepfather, Caroll Broussard, his sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Roy Trahan, another brother-in-law Joseph Simon, and his son-in-law, Darren Martin. Left behind are his wife RoyLynn Schexnyder Trahan, his four daughters, Andrea Trahan and her husband Dave, Julie Maust and her husband Jay, Alice Frank and her husband Ted, Jeanne Marcantel and her husband Jerome, his grandchildren, Nadia Farque and her husband Jared, Hailey McPherson and her husband Jake, Zachary and Erin Trahan, Claudia and Andrew Frank, Max and Edith Marcantel, two step-grandchildren, London Maust Hannan and Sierra Maust, his great-grandchildren Joey, Hayden and Hadleigh Farque. He is also survived by his siblings Mary Simon of Leesville, Joseph Trahan of Baton Rouge, and his brother and sister-in-law Carl and Lissette Trahan of Lafayette and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 pm. With the Divine Mercy Chaplet sung at 4:00 and a Rosary recited at 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8:00 am until 9:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 am with interment at Woodlawn Mausoleum. Father Randall Moreau will celebrate the service. Pallbearers include Dave Trahan, Zachary Trahan, Max Marcantel, Michael Trahan, Jimmy Simon and Derek Myers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Estherwood. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice, Kayla Schexnayder, Tara Patin, Victoria Ortego and Shantella Touchet who helped care for him in his final days, and all of you who called, visited and prayed so devotedly throughout his illness. 