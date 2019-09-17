A Graveside service will be conducted for Mr. Lawrence N. O'Keefe on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Beau Pre' Cemetery located at 7605 E. Old Jeanerette Hwy. Lawrence O'Keefe, age 87, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 5:45 AM at the Carpenter House Hospice in River Ridge, LA. Lawrence was born in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Alice Anderson O'Keefe on November 21, 1927. Lawrence had a few hobbies that he enjoyed, such as fishing, cars and pickup trucks. His favorite pastime was watching the freight trains pass by his home and counting the number of rail cars that the locomotive was pulling that day. He is survived by his son Brian O'Keefe and his wife April of Metairie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alice Anderson O'Keefe, and his sister, Mary Wilson. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street (337) 369-6336 is handling arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019