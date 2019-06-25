Leah Marie Austin, 91, of Lafayette, LA passed away peacefully at the Carpenter House in Lafayette on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. In accordance with Leah's wishes there were no services. Leah, affectionately known as "MawMaw", was survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy; her three granddaughters, Angela and her husband, Johnny, Karen and her husband, John and Katie and her husband, Bucky; her five great-grandchildren, great-grandsons "Baby Boy" Tyler, to whom she sent all her pepper jelly, "Baby Boy" Brandon and his husband, Larry, to whom she entrusted everything and great-grandsons Rode and Holdin, whom she loved dearly and her great-granddaughter, Emily, whom she thought was a perfect princess. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Franklin Jack Austin and Belle Cloud Austin; her two sons, Robert and Michael Austin; and her brothers and sisters, Marvin, Hardy, JD, Josephine, Ether, Sallie and Dudley. The family expressed thanks to Leah's loyal friends for the many years of support in transporting her to doctor's appointments, casinos and late-night Black Velvet runs. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Leah's name to a charity of your choosing. Obituary and guestbook may be viewed online at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, (337) 981-7098 was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 25 to June 28, 2019