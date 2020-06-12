Funeral Services will be held for Ms. Leanne Mouton on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette. Leanne passed away at the age of 53 on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to the time of service at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will be at Lafayette Memorial Park of Lafayette. Reverend Mitchel Semar, Pastor of St. Thomas Acquinas in Thibodaux, Louisiana, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her daughter, Brooke Dalati; her mother and father, Jeanne Brackin and Kenneth Mouton; her sisters, Lynne Gautreaux and husband Nick and their children, Lexxi Doucet (August). Paityn, Grayci, Nicholas II, and Dominic; Lisbeth Guilbeau and husband Kevin and their children Braxton, Brayden and Braque. Godmother Patricia Brackin Mouton (MJ) and their boys, Jaik, Jedd and Tait Faulk and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Leanne was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, AJ and Tennys Brackin; paternal grandparents, Dalton and Lucille Mouton; uncle, Steve Brackin (Tina) and son Kyle; Chris Raggio; Godfather, Carroll Mouton. A native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, Leanne was a loving mother, sister, daughter and aunt. Leanne was educator for 30 years, teaching at S.J. Montgomery until her retirement in 2014, and was a parishioner with St. Pius X Catholic Church. Leanne loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. All who knew and loved her will miss her daily presence. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Gautreaux II, Jedd and Tait Faulk, and her godsons, Jacob Raggio, Brayden Guilbeau, Jaik Faulk. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dominic Gautreaux, Braxton and Braque Guilbeau, Kevin Guilbeau, Nicholas Gautreaux, Leroy Semar. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Mouton family to Acadian Ambulance, Lafayette Fire Dept, LGMC ER and ICU Unit for their unselfish acts of kindness, compassion and genuine support they gave in Leanne's time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.