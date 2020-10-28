A Memorial Mass will be conducted for Mrs. Leatrice Marie "Lee" Marquette, 91, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 1325 Big Four Corners Rd., Franklin, La. 70538 with Rev. Francis Damoah officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Dorothy Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until the service time with a recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Marquette passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at a Lafayette Healthcare Facility. "Lee" was an avid reader and enjoyed getting lost in a good book. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Marcel and visited Mexico, Canada and every state in America except for Hawaii. She was a faithful woman and continued to pray daily. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Marcel "Mike" Marquette Jr. of Jeanerette; children, Marcel "Mike" Marquette III, and wife Betty of Jeanerette, Alice Marquette Pillaro and husband Vincent "Bubba" of Jeanerette, Paul Marquette of Jeanerette, Anne Marquette Sinitiere and husband Mark of Jeanerette; grandchildren, Courtney Marquette Dupre and husband Adam of Jeanerette, Marcel "Mickey" Marquette IV of Lafayette, Anita Chauvin Watson and husband Brandon of Duson, Donald "Joey" Chauvin III of Baldwin, Ashley Pillaro of Charenton, Adam Marquette of New Iberia, Haley Marquette Romero and husband Drew of Youngsville, Macie Sinitiere of Lafayette, Carlee Sinitiere of Jeanerette; great grandchildren, Mia Pillaro, Lily Chauvin, Stevie Marquette, Amelie Romero, and one great grandson on the way; sister, Nellie Derise of Jeanerette; and brother, O'Neill Derise Jr. and wife Diann of Jeanerette. She was preceded in death by her parents, O'Neill and Anita Savoy Derise; sisters, Iola Derise Williams, Juanita "Nina" Derise Jumonville, and May Ruth "Mazie" Derise Mendoza. The family would like to thank Lee's caregivers, friends and family for all of their care, compassion and love. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Marquette's honor to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 1325 Big Four Corners Rd., Franklin, La. 70538. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during his unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
