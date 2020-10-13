1/1
LeCaster John Abshire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeCaster's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial will at 12:00 pm Friday October 17, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for LeCaster John Abshire, 78, who passed away October 9, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital. Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am to 11:30 am at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery. Lecaster was born September 1, 1942 and resided in Crowley. He owned and operated Lee's Grocery until his retirement. Mr. Abshire then worked for the Acadia Parish School Board at South Crowley Elementary for numerous years. His favorite past time was fishing and spending time with family. He is survived by one son, Jackie Lawrence Abshire and his wife Mary; two sisters, Fay Abshire, and Gurline Melanson; one brother, Chester Abshire; five grandchildren, Cody John Abshire, Chantell Claire Abshire, Amy Lynn Abshire, Caroline Catherine Abshire Duhon, and Ty Joseph Abshire; and nine great-grandchildren. Mr. Abshire is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Gail Abshire; one daughter, Lynn Marie Abshire; and his parents, Lawrence and Lunia Richard Abshire. Pallbearers will by Jackie Abshire, Cody Abshire, Ty Abshire, Logan Abhsire Mark Abshire, and Matthew Duhon. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved