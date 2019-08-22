Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Anne Driscole Meaux. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Anne Driscole Meaux passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband and three daughters. She fought a hard, quick battle with a very rare type of cancer- spindle cell sarcoma that was on her pancreas and spread from there. From the wonderful care she got at Lafayette General, to the great care she got at MD Anderson, and then lastly the amazing hospice nurses that she spent a short time with. Every step of the journey was encouraging and ultimately, Lee Anne knew when it was time. She is survived by her mother, Judy Judice, her husband of 29 years, Douglas Meaux and her three daughters, Taylor and her husband Jaeden Wallace, Morgan and her husband Brandon Mercado, and Maddy and her boyfriend Collin LeBlanc. She is also survived by her brother, Albert Nelson Driscole the third. She is preceded in death by her father, Albert Nelson Driscole Jr. and her grandmother "Granny Franny". In true Lee Anne fashion, she wouldn't want us to be sad. Have a cosmo, kick back, and share your favorite memories of her with her family. On Saturday, August 24th, visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 pm at Nouvelle Church (105 Merchants Blvd. Lafayette, LA 70508). Reverend Scott Bullock will hold a service at 5:00 p.m. In celebration of Lee Anne's life, please wear your favorite outfit- wearing only black is not something Lee Anne would have wanted. Following the service, A Celebration of Life will be held at Morgan and Brandon Mercado's house. Please message the family for address and join us in having a drink and sharing stories of our favorite woman. Lee Anne's favorite words: "Grateful*Thankful*Blessed". In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to MD Anderson, Hospice of Acadiana, or Acadiana Animal Aid. There was nothing mom loved more (besides her humans) than her animals. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of LeeAnne Driscole Meaux by visiting www.lafuneralservices LeeAnne Driscole Meaux and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006. Lee Anne Driscole Meaux passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband and three daughters. She fought a hard, quick battle with a very rare type of cancer- spindle cell sarcoma that was on her pancreas and spread from there. From the wonderful care she got at Lafayette General, to the great care she got at MD Anderson, and then lastly the amazing hospice nurses that she spent a short time with. Every step of the journey was encouraging and ultimately, Lee Anne knew when it was time. She is survived by her mother, Judy Judice, her husband of 29 years, Douglas Meaux and her three daughters, Taylor and her husband Jaeden Wallace, Morgan and her husband Brandon Mercado, and Maddy and her boyfriend Collin LeBlanc. She is also survived by her brother, Albert Nelson Driscole the third. She is preceded in death by her father, Albert Nelson Driscole Jr. and her grandmother "Granny Franny". In true Lee Anne fashion, she wouldn't want us to be sad. Have a cosmo, kick back, and share your favorite memories of her with her family. On Saturday, August 24th, visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 pm at Nouvelle Church (105 Merchants Blvd. Lafayette, LA 70508). Reverend Scott Bullock will hold a service at 5:00 p.m. In celebration of Lee Anne's life, please wear your favorite outfit- wearing only black is not something Lee Anne would have wanted. Following the service, A Celebration of Life will be held at Morgan and Brandon Mercado's house. Please message the family for address and join us in having a drink and sharing stories of our favorite woman. Lee Anne's favorite words: "Grateful*Thankful*Blessed". In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to MD Anderson, Hospice of Acadiana, or Acadiana Animal Aid. There was nothing mom loved more (besides her humans) than her animals. Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of LeeAnne Driscole Meaux by visiting www.lafuneralservices LeeAnne Driscole Meaux and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close