And the time has come for my departure. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day. 2 Timothy 4:6-8. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date for Lee H. Cole Jr. Lee passed away on April 13, 2020 of the Covid-19 virus after suffering with Alzheimer's for many years. Lee was born February 26,1944 in Lamesa, Texas. He grew up and lived in Dallas for 55 years. Graduated from South Oak Cliff High school and attended college at the University of Texas. He worked for Avnet Electronics for many years as a field salesman. He relocated to Lafayette Louisiana in 2005 with his wife Florence. He worked for Acadiana Bearing in Lafayette before retiring in 2016. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Lafayette. He was a warm and friendly man. A loving husband and father, a good friend to others, and was always first in line to help anyone that needed it. Lee loved the Lord and he loved music. He spent many hours playing his twelve-string guitar, singing for and with friends and family. He had a beautiful voice and loved singing in the choir at church. He also loved children and taught children's Sunday school classes for many years. Those left behind to mourn his loss are his wife Florence Cole, his children, Aimee McGinnis (Mike), Christee Lauletta (Greg), Travis Cole, and step sons Brooks Cochrum (Holly) and Brandon Cochrum (Terri). Grand children and Great Grandchildren, Ethan, Bennett, Vada, Adam, Brittiany, Coy, Allee, Kaleb, Hudson, and Delilah, his sister Joyce and niece Shelby, as well as other extended family and many, many friends. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Lafayette General Hospital working on the front line of this dangerous virus for the care that was given to Lee as he left this earth. Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Lee to First United Methodist Church, 703 Lee Ave., Lafayette, La. 70501. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020.