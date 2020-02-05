Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Oren Nero. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Rosary 7:30 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel Carencro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at a 1:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Lee Oren Nero, age 83, who passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Courtyard Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Deacon James Davis of Hospice of Acadiana will officiate at the services. Mr. Nero was a native of Scott and a resident of Carencro. He retired with over thirty years of employment as a truck driver. Mr. Nero enjoyed fishing, crabbing, dancing and BBQing for his family. He enjoyed family gatherings and cherished the time spent with his family, especially the children. Survivors include his Godson, affectionally called son, Kevin Nero and his wife, Stephanie, and son, Kalin Nero and his girlfriend, Marina White, of Broussard and daughter, Kellie Bourque and her husband, Austin, of Prairieville and their daughter, Addison Bourque; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Nero of Scott, Marie Sonnier and her husband, Doug, and their children, Doug Sonnier, II and his wife, Nicole, and their children, Loifey Sonnier and Reid Sonnier all of Carencro, and Jeanne Sonnier and her husband, Bryan Theriot, and their daughter, Juliette Theriot all of Lafayette; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends including: Timmy Nero, Priscilla Stepp, Marie Miles, Rose Rousell, Barbara Nero, Brenda Pitre and Craig Nero. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-two years, Velma Marie Nero, who passed away only four and a half months ago; his parents, Elie Nero and the former Anita Cormier; two brothers, Lawrence Nero and Ashton Nero; and three nephews, Howard Nero, John Nero and Harry Paul Nero. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Doug Sonnier, Doug Sonnier, II, Kalin Nero, Bryan Theriot, Timmy Nero and Craig Nero. Honorary pallbearers will be Reid Sonnier, Loifey Sonnier and Kevin Nero. 