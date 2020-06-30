A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Lee Perry J. Roy, who died peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020, at the age of 85. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. He was a devoted husband and father of six children. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Effie Martin Roy; four daughters, Debra LaCombe and her husband Shelton of Iota, Denise Bearb and her husband Larry of Crowley, Annette Ritter of Anahuac, TX, Savanna Cashi and her husband Mark of LaPorte, TX; one son, Keith Roy and his wife Anna Lee of Egan; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Lee Perry was preceded in death by one daughter, Christine Duhon; his mother, Laurice Trahan Merritt; stepfather, Emmett Merritt, his father, Louis Roy; three sisters, Esther Guillot, Patsy Leleux and Thelma Reese. Mr. Roy was a devout Catholic, Eucharistic Minister and Lector. He was a bus driver for 18 years for Acadia Parish School Board, scale man for Nolan J. Guillot until his retirement. He was a 4th Degree Knight with Knights of Columbus Council #5499. He was a member of the Woodmen of the World. Served on the Redemptorist Catholic School Board for 12 years and member of Silver Hair Congress. He served on the Board of Council on Aging for many years. Mr. Roy was awarded the Humanitarian Award by the Crowley Chamber of Commerce in 2004. He was loved by his family and many friends. Pallbearers will be Jeff LaCombe, Jeremy Ward, Blake Bearb, Shawn Bearb, Justin Roy, Damon Ritter and Jude Roy. The family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or American Cancer Society in Mr. Roy's memory. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.