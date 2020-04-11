Leila "Puddy" Brown Matthew, age 90, passed away March 27, 2020 on Avery Island, La. She was born on May 13, 1929 at Touro hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana to her loving parents Leila Avery McIlhenny Brown and Alfred Whitney Brown Sr. She graduated All Saints' Episcopal School in Vicksburg, Mississippi; where she was very active in extracurricular activities such as the Glee club, Letter Club, International Relations Club, and was the Secretary of the Spanish Club. An avid reader and a fine shot, she enjoyed English and American literature, had a love for animals great and small, and was a wealth of information concerning Avery Island. She is survived by her sister, Anne Brown Reily; daughters, Mary McIlhenny Matthew and Ora Pritchard Common; grandsons, David Cook Allender and James Matthew Common; and great grandchildren, Gemma Ora Common and Renwick Joseph Common. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020