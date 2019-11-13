Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland James Bearb. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Leland James Bearb, age 76, who passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Bearb was a native of Church Point and a resident of Carencro. Survivors include two sons, Todd Bearb of Breaux Bridge and Shawn Bearb of St. Martinville; two daughters, Kim Bearb Labbe and her husband, Scott, of Prairieville and Angie Bearb Hamilton and her husband, Jeff, of Lafayette; eleven grandchildren, Amber Bearb, Joshua Bearb, Paige Bearb, Kenny Bearb, Daniel Bearb, Skye Bearb, Jordan Labbe, Zachary Labbe, Britt Hamilton, Brook Hamilton, Alex Hamilton; five great grandchildren; one brother, Donald Bearb and his wife, Silvana Moreira, of Cankton; and three sisters, Geraldine Bearb Hovatter and her husband, William "Sonny" of Ossun, Catherine Bearb Cormier of Sunset and Mona Bearb Comeaux of Cankton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Brenda Benoit Bearb; his parents, Merlin Bearb and the former Anna Mae Dugas; and three sisters, Sadie Menard Guidry, Elaine Bearb Vautrot and Cynthia Bearb Potier. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Todd Bearb, Shawn Bearb, Scott Labbe, Zachary Labbe, Alex Hamilton and Toby Cormier. View the obituary and guestbook online at



