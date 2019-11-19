Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lelia Viator Thibodeaux. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 (337)-234-2320 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Scott , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Lelia Viator Thibodeaux, 88, who passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her residence in Scott. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum. Reverend Gilbert Dutel will officiate the funeral Mass. Survivors include her three children, Patricia Ann Gilbert, Larry James Thibodeaux (Loretta), and Michael Lee Thibodeaux (Cheryl); her seven grandchildren, Shane Thibodeaux, Kristy T. Butterfield, Nanette G. McCready, Lori Luneau, Garett Thibodeaux, Brad Thibodeaux and Jason Thibodeaux; and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Thibodeaux; her parents, Avis Viator and Edna Broussard Viator; her son-in-law, Larry Gilbert; her sisters, Emily Comeaux and Rita Myers; and her brothers, Adam, Edmar Joseph, Alfred, Weston, Alvin, and Wiley Viator. Lelia was affectionately known by her family as Mom, MaMom, and Aunt Petit. She was a kind, loving person who cherished her family, her friends, and all those she met. Lelia had a strong Catholic faith and had a personal relationship with God. Prior to being confined to a wheelchair, she looked forward to meeting with her Wednesday Prayer Group. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul's Catholic Daughters. Lelia's gentle soul and beautiful smile will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Thibodeaux family to Carolyn Robertson and Biyonca Green for the loving and compassionate care they gave to Lelia during her time of need.

