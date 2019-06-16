Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Mae Robin Stelly. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 (337)-754-5725 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville for Mrs. Leon Earl Stelly, age 77, the former Lena Mae Robin, who passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery in Leonville. The Rev. Darren Eldridge, pastor of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Hail Mary Gentle Woman, The Wind Beneath My Wings, Jealous of the Angels, and Go Rest High on That Mountain. The Readers are Brandi Bergeron, Jessica Caple, and Kristen Johnson. Gift bearers will be Rose Lalonde and Dana Kelley. Mrs. Lena Stelly was a native and lifelong resident of Leonville. She was employed as a cashier for Champagne Marche in Leonville for over 10 years. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of over 60 years, Leon Earl Stelly, of Leonville; three sons, Bryan Stelly, and his wife Belinda, of Leonville, Carl Stelly, and his wife Tammy, of Mayflower, AK, and Kevin Stelly, and his wife Arlene, of Leonville; six grandchildren, Jessica Stelly Caple, and her husband Jarod, Kristen Stelly Johnson, and her husband Eric, Matthew Stelly, Brandi Bergeron, and her husband Toby, Bryson Lalonde, and his wife Joleen, and Brett Stelly, and his wife Kylie; ten great grandchildren, Madeline, Brennan, Jadyn, Landen, Aiden, Kinlee, Mia, Addyson, Chloe, and Ethan; one sister, Rose Lalonde, and her husband Yves Jr., of Leonville; and one step-brother, Mike Fitzgerald, and his wife Ellen, of Livonia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neff J. Robin and Adelphina Stelly Robin Fitzgerald, of Leonville; her step-father, Rufus Fitzgerald; and one brother, Nelson Robin. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in the name of Lena Mae Stelly may be made to , 3445 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002, (504) 613-6505. Pallbearers will be Bryson Lalonde, Brett Stelly, Matthew Stelly, Jarod Caple, Toby Bergeron, Eric Johnson, and Brennan Deville. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bryan Stelly, Carl Stelly, Kevin Stelly, Billy Stelly, and Ernest Domec. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville for Mrs. Leon Earl Stelly, age 77, the former Lena Mae Robin, who passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery in Leonville. The Rev. Darren Eldridge, pastor of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Hail Mary Gentle Woman, The Wind Beneath My Wings, Jealous of the Angels, and Go Rest High on That Mountain. The Readers are Brandi Bergeron, Jessica Caple, and Kristen Johnson. Gift bearers will be Rose Lalonde and Dana Kelley. Mrs. Lena Stelly was a native and lifelong resident of Leonville. She was employed as a cashier for Champagne Marche in Leonville for over 10 years. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of over 60 years, Leon Earl Stelly, of Leonville; three sons, Bryan Stelly, and his wife Belinda, of Leonville, Carl Stelly, and his wife Tammy, of Mayflower, AK, and Kevin Stelly, and his wife Arlene, of Leonville; six grandchildren, Jessica Stelly Caple, and her husband Jarod, Kristen Stelly Johnson, and her husband Eric, Matthew Stelly, Brandi Bergeron, and her husband Toby, Bryson Lalonde, and his wife Joleen, and Brett Stelly, and his wife Kylie; ten great grandchildren, Madeline, Brennan, Jadyn, Landen, Aiden, Kinlee, Mia, Addyson, Chloe, and Ethan; one sister, Rose Lalonde, and her husband Yves Jr., of Leonville; and one step-brother, Mike Fitzgerald, and his wife Ellen, of Livonia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neff J. Robin and Adelphina Stelly Robin Fitzgerald, of Leonville; her step-father, Rufus Fitzgerald; and one brother, Nelson Robin. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in the name of Lena Mae Stelly may be made to , 3445 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002, (504) 613-6505. Pallbearers will be Bryson Lalonde, Brett Stelly, Matthew Stelly, Jarod Caple, Toby Bergeron, Eric Johnson, and Brennan Deville. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bryan Stelly, Carl Stelly, Kevin Stelly, Billy Stelly, and Ernest Domec. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, 224 Main St, Arnaudville, LA, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.