Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Lennet Gregory Hamilton, Sr.,74, who died January 18, 2020 his residence. Services will be conducted by Fr. Augustine Wall, SVD. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Lennet Gregory Hamilton, Sr. was born on March 10, 1945 to the late Mildred and Samuel Hamilton in St. Martinville, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Adam Carlson High School in St. Martinville, Louisiana, Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, Louisiana. In 1968, he married the love of his life Peggy Ann Peron and to this union four children were born, Lennet Gregory Hamilton, Jr. (deceased), Franchesca L. Hamilton-Acker, Nakia L. Collins, and Tyra L. Hamilton. He was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for over 50 years where he was active in the community, serving in many leadership positions including in the NAACP, McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Development and Improvement Corporation, SMILE, Lafayette Parish CAC and Leadership Lafayette. In profession, he was an Entrepreneur, Petroleum Engineer, and Educator. He was a business owner in the McComb-Veazey Community for over 20 years and an Educator in St. Landry Parish where he retired from after 25 years. He has been honored with the Citizen of the Year Award by the Lafayette Chapter of the NAACP, Teacher of the Year by St. Landry Parish School Board, and Men of Excellence by Knights of Peter Claver, Ladies Auxiliary, Court #76 as just a few of the many honors that he has received. He is a brother of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity of Rho Omicron Chapter. Lennet peacefully departed this life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in his home surrounded by love ones. Knowing Lennet was to appreciate his spirit that embraced charting his course in life while being true to his beliefs. A dutiful and loving husband, father, grandfather and more, he valued family and touched the lives of many. He battled Parkinson's disease for over a decade and the last few years presented especial health challenges that affected life as he has always known and enjoyed it. He leaves to cherish the wonderful memories of his life, his loving and devoted wife: Peggy Peron Hamilton; three loving daughters, Franchesca L. (Dosreis) Hamilton-Acker of Lafayette, LA, Nakia L. (Nathaniel) Collins of New Orleans, LA, and Tyra L. Hamilton of Lafayette, LA; six grandchildren, Desmond Taylor of Abbeville, LA, Troie Acker of Lafayette, LA, Dosreis Acker, Jr. of Lafayette, LA, Nathaniel Collins, II. of New Orleans, LA, Aniyah Breaux of Lafayette, LA and Tyren Breaux of Lafayette, LA.; one sister, Melia Hamilton of St. Martinville, LA; two brothers, Nolan Hamilton, Sr. of New Iberia, LA, and Nolton Hamilton, Sr. of Breaux Bridge, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Lennet Gregory Hamilton, Jr.; mother, Mildred Simon Hamilton; father, Samuel Hamilton; three brothers, Roger Hamilton, Daniel Hamilton, and Emery Hamilton; maternal grandparents, Cora Henry Simon and Eraste Simon; paternal grandparents, Lucy Fontenette Hamilton and Victor Hamilton. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

