A Mass of Christian Burial for Leo Darold Prejean, age 74, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell. Reverend Fr. Austin Leger will celebrate the Mass. Mr. Prejean, a resident of Breaux Bridge, LA, died on Friday, March 22, 2019, at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. He was a retired oilfield consultant/supervisor. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Opelousas. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include wife of 15 years, Helen Usher Prejean of Breaux Bridge; his sons, John "Johnny" Prejean and wife, Paula of Arnaudville; Chris Prejean of Leonville; and Cody Latiolais and wife, Brittani of Broussard; brother, Kendrick Prejean of Scott; three sisters, Mona Prejean of Lawtell; Glynda Prejean Fontenot of Lafayette; and Dianna Walkowaik of Lawtell; and six grandchildren: Jacob Prejean, Zachary Prejean, Andrew Prejean, Matthew Prejean, Wilson Prejean, and Chloe Prejean. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Prejean and Iris Higginbotham Prejean; and his sister, Charlene Prejean Smith. Visiting hours will be observed on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. On Wednesday, visitation will continue from at 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be prayed on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

