Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at a 3:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Leon "Boy" Leger, age 76, who passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Heart Hospital in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Mr. Leger was a native of Bristol and a resident of Carencro for forty eight years. A man of many endeavors, he served as Assistant Chief of Police of Carencro for sixteen years and was the owner and operator of Leger's Auto Sales and Repair for thirty nine years. He was the most amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend. A very caring man, helping anyone in need. He was extremely proud of his girls and grandchildren. Never missing a chance to brag about them and their accomplishments. Leon proudly served his country as a Petty Officer, 3rd Class in the Navy assigned to CBI Point Philippines. Leon loved spending time with his family barbequing and cooking his famous grilled steaks. He enjoyed going to the casino and listening to his friends, Russell and Cheryl Cormier play Cajun music. Survivors include his wife of fifty seven years, Betty Fontenot Leger, of Carencro; two daughters, Tessia Leger Baudoin and her husband, Joe, of Carencro and Stacey Leger LeCamus and her husband, Matt, of Broussard; four grandchildren, Cory Leon Baudoin and his fiancée, Twinkle Annang, of Carencro, Laci Jo Baudoin and her fiancé, Josie Richard, of Lafayette, Seth Michael LeCamus and Andrew Jude LeCamus of Broussard; one brother, J.E. "Buster" Leger of Bristol; and his twin sister, Leona Sue Leger of Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake Leger and the former, Lena Revere, both natives of Church Point; four sisters, Geri Leger, Lee Miller, Dean Chauvin and Norma "Tut" Downs; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Pearl Fontenot. A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Thursday until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Joe Baudoin, Matt LeCamus, Cory Leon Baudoin, Randy Fontenot, Kevin Bourgeois and Randall Leger. Honorary pallbearers will be Seth LeCamus and Andrew LeCamus.

MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close