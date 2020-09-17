A Mass of Christian Burial for Leon Douglas Beaugh will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John Berchman Catholic Church. Fr. Kenneth Domingue will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at St. John Berchman Mausoleum in Cankton, LA. Leon, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Camelot of Broussard. He was a former resident of Bristol for 34 years as well as Eunice for 34 years. Leon was salesman for 55 years, 36 of those years was with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, he held top sales award for achievements. In 1984 he received a certificate of Commendation for Meritorious Service to the people of Eunice. Leon was a member of Eunice Baseball Inc, President of Eunice High Full Backer Club. He was an LSU season ticket holder for 60 years, he enjoyed the fundraising activities for sports teams at Eunice High School, St. Edmond High School, and Beau Chene High School. He is founding father of Eunice baseball. He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Douglas Beaugh, wife, Mary, Terry Paul Beaugh Wife, Connie, and Raymond Anthony "Tony" Beaugh wife, Theresa, his daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Lege husband, Calvin, and Gina Coscarart, grandchildren, Lori Lege Lormand, Ashley Beaugh Attales, Arien Beaugh Harper, Anthony "Bubba" Beaugh, Stacy Beaugh Briggs, Holly Beaugh Doucet, Adam Beaugh, Amy Patterson, Annie Beaugh, Jonathan Coscarart, Lander Coscarart, Ansley Niland, and thirty Two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annabelle Sibille Beaugh, parents, Jacob Milton and Elmire Daigle Beaugh, sister, Nina Beaugh Bourgeois, brothers, Earl Beaugh, and J D Beaugh. Visitation will be held on Friday 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm. in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Coteau. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening. visitation will resume on Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Pallbearers will be Ken Beaugh, Terry Beaugh, Tony Beaugh, Jonathan Coscarart, Anthony Beaugh, and Lander Coscarart. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Grand Coteau.