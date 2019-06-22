Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Higdon. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Leon Higdon at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Krotz Springs. Reverend Clint Trahan will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will be held in the church cemetery. Mr. Higdon, age 78, a resident of Krotz Springs, LA, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019. Leon was a former Krotz Springs volunteer fireman and member of the Carpenter's Local #1098. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing. He and his wife, Jeanette, enjoyed attending bluegrass festivals. He loved spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren and his grand-dog, Bella. Leon will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanette Arceneaux Higdon; his daughter, Dawn Higdon Taylor (Paul); his son-in-law, Kenneth Vincent; his brother, Henry Higdon and his sisters, Virginia Higdon and Florence H. Moreau. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Courtney Snyder Johnson (Doug); Scotty Ray (Lacey); Jason Vincent (Julie); Rachel Faul (Martin); Derek Vincent and eight great-grandchildren, Connor and Sydni Johnson; Ava Ray; Jude and Corinne Vincent and Bronwyn, Abigail and Victoria Faul. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angie Higdon Vincent; his mother, Mattie Stermer Higdon; his brothers, George, Jay and Lawrence Higdon; his sister, Luraine H. Zieto and his in-laws, P.E. and Florence Arceneaux. Pallbearers will Paul Taylor, Doug Johnson, Connor Johnson, Scotty Ray, Kenneth Vincent and Jimmy Guidry. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs. A rosary will be prayed Monday evening at 7:00 PM. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Leon Higdon at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Krotz Springs. Reverend Clint Trahan will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will be held in the church cemetery. Mr. Higdon, age 78, a resident of Krotz Springs, LA, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019. Leon was a former Krotz Springs volunteer fireman and member of the Carpenter's Local #1098. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing. He and his wife, Jeanette, enjoyed attending bluegrass festivals. He loved spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren and his grand-dog, Bella. Leon will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanette Arceneaux Higdon; his daughter, Dawn Higdon Taylor (Paul); his son-in-law, Kenneth Vincent; his brother, Henry Higdon and his sisters, Virginia Higdon and Florence H. Moreau. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Courtney Snyder Johnson (Doug); Scotty Ray (Lacey); Jason Vincent (Julie); Rachel Faul (Martin); Derek Vincent and eight great-grandchildren, Connor and Sydni Johnson; Ava Ray; Jude and Corinne Vincent and Bronwyn, Abigail and Victoria Faul. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angie Higdon Vincent; his mother, Mattie Stermer Higdon; his brothers, George, Jay and Lawrence Higdon; his sister, Luraine H. Zieto and his in-laws, P.E. and Florence Arceneaux. Pallbearers will Paul Taylor, Doug Johnson, Connor Johnson, Scotty Ray, Kenneth Vincent and Jimmy Guidry. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs. A rosary will be prayed Monday evening at 7:00 PM. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 22 to June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close