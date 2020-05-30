Leona Mae Murff Bellon
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Leona Mae Murff Bellon, 77, who passed away May 28, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley. Fr. Jude Thierry pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Monday from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Sunday. Interment will be in Maxie Cemetery. Leona spent her career working for S.W.L.A. Developmental Center until her retirement after 28 years as human resource manager. She is survived by one daughter, Enola Fruge Trahan and her husband, Ricky of Egan; five grandchildren, Travis Trahan and his wife Liz, Shaynon Miller, Nathan Trahan and his wife April, Reese Trahan and his girlfriend Caitlin, and Rusty Trumps and his wife Chasity; and twelve great-grandchildren, Sabian, Isaac, Logan, Collins, Amelia, Dylan, Ryan, Michael Shayne, Jaydon, Nathan, and Kaden. Leona is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Bernice Leger Murff; and one son, Shayne Murff. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
