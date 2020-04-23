Private services will be held at a later date for Leona Patin Savoie, age 81, who passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence in Scott. Mrs. Savoie was a native of Scott and a resident of Opelousas for most of her life, later returning to Scott where she currently resided and was a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing Pokeno and bingo and going out to eat. Survivors include one son, Jeffery Paul Savoie and his wife, Beatrice "Bea", of Opelousas; one granddaughter, Abbie Elizabeth Savoie and her fiancé, Brock Lanclos; two half brothers, Joseph Floyd Hoffpauir and his wife, Connie, of Carencro and Paul Calvin Hoffpauir and his wife, Judy, of Lafayette; and two half sisters, Barbara Hoffpauir Pellerin of Scott and Earlene Patin Stelly of Carencro. She is preceded in death by her husband of forty-eight years, Frank Savoie, Jr.; her parents, Loudie Patin and Felicie Melancon Patin Hoffpauir; and two half brothers, John Ricky Hoffpauir and Melvin Hoffpauir. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.