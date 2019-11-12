Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Leopoldo A. de Alvare MD.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Private memorial services will be held at a later date for Dr. Leopoldo A. de Alvare, MD., who died on November 6th, 2019 under the care of the Ortho/ Neuro floor at Our Lady of Lourdes. Deacon Russell, Coordinator of Pastoral Care at Lourdes, Deacon of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, will conduct the memorial services. Survivors include his wife Alicia de Alvaré, his two children Leo and Ana de Alvaré, and his granddaughters Marissa and Mia de Alvaré. As well as his brother and sister, Margarita and Walter, and their families. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Dr. Leo and Margarita (Margot) de Alvaré. Dr. Leopoldo (Leo) Angel de Alvaré M.D., Dr. D, Pops, Grandpa or Papi as he was affectionately called, was a man simple enough to be loved dearly by his family and embraced by a community yet multifaceted and diverse in his accomplishments, accolades and life pursuits. Regardless of the title or significance, one thing remained constant - his deep sense of caring, endless passion and a special knack for making whatever or whomever was blessed with his presence seem like the most important thing in the world. From his sister Margarita: "Yo me siento muy orgullosa de él. Actuó siempre de forma abal y fue coherente y responsable con una fortaleza firme no hacía cosas descabelladas ni caprichosas. En su vida personal y en la profesional ha sido un referente. Me llama la atención su compasión y comprensión por lo que le rodea, tenia un corazón enorme y una agudisima inteligencia. En fin yo le admiro muchísimo... Vivió su vida a su manera pero sin hacer daño a nadie. It must be said that he had a wonderful sense of humor and love of life. He was a lot of fun!" From his life long friend, Ron Berg: "The early days 'We went to different high schools together.' A line from Firesign Theater, a comedy group that we knew every word of every album by heart. This was also a fact of our lives; we did go to different high schools. It was still the age of hippies… Or, as we said - freaks. We had the hair, mine to my butt, Leo's half as long but he had a beard that went to mid chest. We got into the usual trouble and chased the usual girls. Overall, just regular kids in an unusual era. We did go to college together, carpooling with Wayne and Eli. Our click produced doctors, bankers, hospital administrators and businessmen. We also produced a bum or two. Oh well... After college, one day, Leo asked me if I wanted to take a drive, to Guadalajara! Heck yes, I'm in. Uh where do I get a passport? And why are we going to Guadalajara? Ah medical school. There he met his wife and my soon to be friend Alicia. As the years went by, I fell out of touch with most of the boys but Leo and I always managed to get a phone call in or a trip to Mexico over the years. It's amazing how close you can stay at a thousand miles away." Life with Alicia: Likely it is hard to imagine Dr. D with hair at all! He went on to complete his studies in Chicago while his family grew by two. With their son and daughter, Leo and Alicia found the right place to set the roots for their hardworking and beautiful life together. As a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Leo was a loving husband, father, and a dedicated physician. His Stroke Center was his proudest achievement amongst the many contributions he made to the neurology community. He loved so many things and was profoundly happy in the way he lived his life. As easily as we will remember his presence in the workplace, we can imagine him with a guitar, catching a day's haul of trout, hunting for orchids, reciting poetry with a drink in hand, and traveling to beautiful places with family. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the de Alvaré family to all of the staff members of Our Lady of Lourdes for their wonderful care, their prayers, and an especial thank you to Sister Uyen Vu and Sister Eileen Rowe.

