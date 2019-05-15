Guest Book View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Visitation 9:00 AM Funeral service 12:00 PM David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 12:00 PM at David Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette with Deacon Gerald Bourg officiating with entombment at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019, beginning at 9:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM. Born in Baldwin and a lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Leroy was born to Neuville and Louise Hebert Benoit on November 19, 1924. Leroy Benoit passed away at the age of 94 on Sunday May 12, 2019, at 3:00 AM Maison Teche Nursing Home. Leroy enjoyed hunting and fishing most of his life, but he really enjoyed having his morning coffee with the folks he would call "the old folks" at Chaney Lumber. Leroy Benoit is survived by his daughter, Diane Edley of Jeanerette; son, Darrell Benoit; sister, Teresa Boullet and husband Herbert of Baldwin; grandchildren, Jamie Edley and Jeffrey Edley; great-grandchildren, Bronson Edley, Caleb Edley, Remie Edley and Cohen Edley. Leroy is preceded in death by his wife Yolanda Guillotte Benoit; parents, Neuville and Louise Hebert Benoit, and by his brothers, Loi8s Benoit, David Benoit, William Benoit and C.J. Benoit. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 15 to May 18, 2019

