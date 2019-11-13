A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Lester Dayton Boyer, 93, who passed away on Tuesday, November 12th at Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia Park in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, November 15th from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Saturday, November 16th at 9:00 am until the time of service. A special time of remembrance for family and friends to share will be held on Friday, November 15th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Reverend Ray Swift of First Baptist Church of Lafayette will officiate. His son, Tim Boyer will read a eulogy for his father. Lester was born February 24, 1926, in Welsh and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated with a associate degree in civil engineering at Kilgore Junior College in Kilgore, Texas in 1946. He was employed by John Chance Civil Engineering Co. for more than 30 years. Lester was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lafayette. A proud veteran, Lester served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. He was active in his community and volunteered at Lafayette's VA Clinic, where you would find him brewing fresh coffee and often dancing out front to greet patients as they would arrive. He was presented with a first place Associated Press award for "Coffee with Mr. Lester" in 2019. He was especially active in the Acadiana Veteran Honor Guard and gave his time to area veterans and their families. Lester was a 32nd degree mason and was a member of Hope Lodge #145 in Lafayette. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed. Lester is survived by two sons, Randall Keith Boyer of Slidell and Tim Boyer and his wife, Claudia of Rayne; two daughters, Mindy Sanders and her husband, Tony of Duson and Mary Vivian Miller and her husband, "D.K." Donald of Mililani Town, HI; a daughter-in-law, Liz Boyer of Lafayette; eleven grandchildren, Christina Smith Way, Brooke Folse, Aaron Folse, Hunter Boyer, Jenna Boyer Guidry, Kathryn Boyer, Molly Boyer, Tray Boswell, Keith Miller, Jay Boswell and Elizabeth Miller and three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Threeton, Dominick Threeton and Zoé Threeton. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Virginia Ruth McDowell Boyer; his parents, Barton Lester and Mary Burns Boyer; one son, Danny Boyer and one daughter, Cynthia Ruth Arwood. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia Park and Grace Hospice for the compassionate care given to Lester and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lester's name to the Acadiana Veteran Honor Guard, PO Box 90456, Lafayette, LA 70509, 337-873-1526, www.avhonorguard.com or donations can be given to the family in honor of a memorial paver or wall seat to be built in Moncus Park, Veteran Memorial Gardens. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019