He is "Off to Races" now and will be missed. Funeral Services for Lester E. Shreve will begin on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with the family receiving visitors at 4 PM until 8PM. Visiting hours will resume on Friday, June 26 from 10 AM until time of services at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, LA. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, LA, Lester E. Shreve was born on March 20, 1938 in Jennings, LA and passed from this earthly life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living. He was a graduate of Jennings High School and attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was in the Army National Guard briefly. In his youth, as an avid bodybuilder, he loved working out at Red Lerille's club. Lester was a Sky Captain at Lafayette Airport for eleven years and on most mornings he could be found having breakfast at T-Coons Restaurant in Lafayette, LA. He is remembered by his friends as a genuine, kind and true person. He leaves behind his guardian angel, Julie Miller, and a slew of beloved heartbroken ladies whom he loved throughout his life. He is preceded in death by his parents Bernice Daigle Shreve and Enoch Shreve. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family and friends of Lester Shreve by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Lester Shreve and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.