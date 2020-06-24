Lester E. Shreve
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
He is "Off to Races" now and will be missed. Funeral Services for Lester E. Shreve will begin on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with the family receiving visitors at 4 PM until 8PM. Visiting hours will resume on Friday, June 26 from 10 AM until time of services at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, LA. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, LA, Lester E. Shreve was born on March 20, 1938 in Jennings, LA and passed from this earthly life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living. He was a graduate of Jennings High School and attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was in the Army National Guard briefly. In his youth, as an avid bodybuilder, he loved working out at Red Lerille's club. Lester was a Sky Captain at Lafayette Airport for eleven years and on most mornings he could be found having breakfast at T-Coons Restaurant in Lafayette, LA. He is remembered by his friends as a genuine, kind and true person. He leaves behind his guardian angel, Julie Miller, and a slew of beloved heartbroken ladies whom he loved throughout his life. He is preceded in death by his parents Bernice Daigle Shreve and Enoch Shreve. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family and friends of Lester Shreve by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Lester Shreve and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved