Private family memorial services will be held at a later date in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Lester Howard Moore, age 65, who passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Amelia Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette. Readings will be provided by the family. Mr. Moore was a native of Sunset and a resident of Lafayette for many years. He was employed as a cook with Café Vermilionville for thirty-two years. A veteran of the military, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany as a Combat Engineer. Howard loved the simple things; life, laughing, dancing, and seafood. His fun loving nature will be greatly missed by his family and friends. "What's Happenin" Survivors include one brother, Charles Edward Moore and his wife, Caroline, of Lafayette; two sisters, Leola Moore Williams of Crowley and Ethel Mae Moore of Opelousas; two Godchildren, Michael Williams and Rokel D. Moore; his Godfather, Pastor Joseph Damon; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of twenty-eight years, Anna Belle LeBlanc Moore; his parents, Joseph Marshall Moore, Sr. and the former Leola Green both natives of Sunset; one brother, Joseph Marshall Moore, Jr.; one sister, Willie Mae Francis and her husband, Paul; and one brother-in-law, Sgt. Warren Williams. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Kinchen; and the doctors, nurses and staff of Hope Hospice and Amelia Manor for their excellent care and compassion. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
