Lester J. Provost
1931 - 2020
A Private Memorial Service will be conducted for Lester J. Provost, age 88, who passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 9:30 am at his residence in Lydia. Burial will be held at a later date. A native of Erath and resident of New Iberia was born on September 19, 1931, to Anville and Nola Broussard Provost in Erath. Lester loved spending time going to the Casino and playing dominos with his friends. He also enjoyed fishing in his younger years and working in his vegetable garden, and having a house full of company to pass the afternoon. Lester Provost family would like to acknowledge Sara for all her kindness through the years. Lester is survived by his 8 children, Randy Provost of New Iberia, Mark Provost of Lydia, Janis Richardson of New Iberia, Wendy Norris and husband Chad of New Iberia, Tammy Martin and husband Gary of Parks, Lori Giltner of Ohio, Susan Henderson and husband Harold of Marksville, Holly Landry and husband Luke of Jeanerette; step-children, Paul Lozzell and Heather Tyler, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Lester was preceded in death by his 1st wife Mary Ann Broussard Provost 2nd wife Debra Provost, 3 children, David Provost, Terry Provost, and Ronnie Provost, and his parents, Anville and Nola Broussard Provost. The family would like to thank Hope Hospice and Healthcare for all their kindness. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home
1101 Trotter Street
New Iberia, LA 70563
(337) 369-6336
July 15, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
July 15, 2020
Philippians 4:6-7!
Janelle Eloisa Almendis Augustine
