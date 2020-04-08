Lester Joseph Guilbeau, age 81, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Arnaudville. Mr. Guilbeau was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. He retired from McDermott Incorporated of Morgan City after twenty-six years of employment and later, following his passion, became a successful horse trainer. Survivors include one son, Farrell James Guilbeau; two daughters, Arlene Guilbeau LeBlanc and Cynthia Guilbeau; the mother of his children, Patsy Schexnayder all of Arnaudville; six grandchildren, Chad Guilbeau, Matthew Powell, Tricia Guilbeau, Jordi Guilbeau, Kelly LeBlanc, Jr., and Hunter Short; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ashton Joseph Guilbeau and the former Fible Landry; and one daughter, Jennifer Marie "Jan" Guilbeau. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020