Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:30AM at Cunningham CME Church in Rayne La., for Mr. Lester Joseph Harmon Sr. Lester Joseph Harmon Sr., affectionately known by most as "Private," was born on September 27th, 1939 to the late, Ernest & Harriet Harmon in Branch, Louisiana. A devoted man of God, he was a dedicated member of Cunningham C.M.E. Church in Rayne, La. A faithful servant, he served the church in a number of ways but was committed to being a member of the Joint Board of Finance and a Steward. Pre" was a die-hard Lakers fan, who often 'talked to Kobe,' and was dedicated to his family and his many friends. After retiring from BFI Waste Services, he became affectionately known as a part of the Wal-Mart Family as "Mr. Lester." On Friday, April 5th the gates of Heaven opened and the angels of God descended to Rayne, La to carry Lester to his final resting place. He leaves to cherish his memories of his wife of 55 years, Jane Lois Phillips Harmon of Rayne, LA; his children: Rita Butler Guidry (Harold), Ursula Hawkins, Harvey Hawkins, Lester Harmon, Jr., Dexter Harmon (Phyllis), Marlon J. Forman of Rayne, LA, and TeRand Lair of Lafayette, La. He helped to raise; Kenneth Ray, Darrell, the late; Jasper Dale Phillips, and Stephanie Clark, and Stacey Davis of New Orleans, LA, one brother; Harold Harmon and one sister; Elnora Charles of Rayne, LA., sisters-in-law; Lillie Harmon, Gertrude Cole, and Delores Board of Rayne, LA, two godchildren; Magnolia Hollier and Corey Wilridge of Rayne, LA, devoted friends: Al & Wendy Francis, L.J. & Marie Nickson, and Louis Domingue Sr. all of Rayne, La, and Warren "Buck" Buchanan of Houston, Texas; twelve grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and a host, of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest & Harriet Harmon, six brothers: Lawrence "Tabby," Gatta Sr., Percy "PR," Wilton Sr., Howard, Ernest Harmon, and three sisters: Odelia "Baby Sis," "Tut" Harmon, and Sadie Bell Harmon. The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 8:00AM and 11:30AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Cunningham CME Church in Rayne. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements.

