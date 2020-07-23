Leticia Speyrer Olivier funeral services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Leticia Speyrer Olivier, age 96, who passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mrs. Olivier was a native of Leonville and a longtime resident of Arnaudville. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and spent a lot of her time praying. Mrs. Olivier was the matriarch of her family and thoroughly enjoyed raising her children and grandchildren; spoiling her family was her expertise. She was an amazing cook and often made spaghetti, smothered beef and on Sundays, baked chicken sided with fresh vegetables from the garden. Her loving and nurturing heart will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include one son, Patrick "Pat" Olivier and his wife, Karen, of Arnaudville; three daughters, Julie O. Savoie and her husband, Carl, of Opelousas, Janelle O. Lavergne and her husband, Marcus, of Arnaudville, and Amy Olivier Calvin of Houston, TX; fourteen grandchildren, Marie, Patrick, Adam, Douglas, Melanie, Kent, David, Monica, Joshua, Ryan, Shawn, Nancy, Thomas and Sarah; and nineteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Olivier; her parents, Ovide and Melanie Speyrer; three sons, Lear Edward Olivier and his wife, Ruth, Earl John Olivier and Michael Jude Olivier; and three brothers, Frank Speyrer, Walter Speyrer, and Gabriel Speyrer. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Mrs. Leticia Speyrer Olivier be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (P.O. Box Drawer A, Grand Coteau, LA 70541) or to Hospice of Acadiana (2600 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503) Pallbearers will be Patrick Olivier, II, Kent Olivier, David Savoie, Joshua Lavergne, Ryan Lavergne and Shawn Lavergne. Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Olivier, Douglas Olivier, Michael Lavergne and Thomas Calvin. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
