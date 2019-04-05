Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Letty Guidry LaGrange. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM in St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton for Letty Guidry LaGrange, 90, who died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery. Reverend Kenneth Domingue, Pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter Gale Roger LaCoe and her husband, Randolph S.; one son, Tony LaGrange and his wife, Sharon; four grandchildren, Shawn, Helena, Andrew and Keith; seven great-grandchildren, Ayden, Catherine, Peyton, Karlee, Catelyn, Alexandra and Harold; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold LaGrange; her parents, Jean and Helena Trahan Guidry; and eight siblings. Letty Guidry LaGrange was a native and lifelong resident of Cankton, Louisiana. She loved fishing, playing bingo and baking. She had a green thumb and loved growing plants and flowers. Mrs. LaGrange was also a traveling member of the Cankton Swingers Senior Group. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. Pallbearers will be Jim LaGrange, Andrew LaGrange, Tony LaGrange, Keith Meaux, Jason Richard and Kevin Guidry. Honorary Pallbearer will be Robley Guilbeau and Curtis LaGrange. The family requests that visitation be observed at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, 552 Main Street Cankton, LA 70584, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 12:00 PM in St. John Berchmans Catholic Church.

