Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Levanis Joseph Benoit. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Levanis Joseph Benoit, age 83, who passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Dustin Dought, pastor of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Benoit was a native of Carencro. Having been a resident of Lafayette for most of his life, he was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and retired in 1992 from Huval Bakery after thirty years of employment. A veteran of the military, Mr. Benoit proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #9822 in Lafayette. Survivors include his devoted wife of sixty-two years, Theresa Ann Alleman Benoit of Lafayette; two sons, Carl Joseph Benoit and his wife, Darleen, of Lafayette and Darren Paul Benoit and his wife, Paulette, of Cankton; one daughter, Charlotte Marie Guidry and her husband, Keith, of Henderson; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Foreman and her husband, Damian, Blair Toups and her husband, Dustin, Carolyn Benoit, Hunter Benoit, Jacob Guidry, Joshua Guidry, Olivia Guidry and Emily Guidry; and one great grandson, Parker Toups. He was preceded in death by his parents, Appolenaire Benoit and the former Anita Mallet; one brother, Paul Benoit; two half-brothers, Mayo Benoit and Lesius Benoit; one sister, Ozea S. Guidry; and one half-sister, Ernestine Hernandez. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Darren Benoit, Carl Benoit, Hunter Benoit, Keith Guidry, Joshua Guidry and Jacob Guidry. Honorary pallbearers will be P.J. Benoit, Terry and Jerry Benoit, Sgt. Phillip Richard and Kyle Richard. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Levanis Joseph Benoit, age 83, who passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Dustin Dought, pastor of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Benoit was a native of Carencro. Having been a resident of Lafayette for most of his life, he was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and retired in 1992 from Huval Bakery after thirty years of employment. A veteran of the military, Mr. Benoit proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #9822 in Lafayette. Survivors include his devoted wife of sixty-two years, Theresa Ann Alleman Benoit of Lafayette; two sons, Carl Joseph Benoit and his wife, Darleen, of Lafayette and Darren Paul Benoit and his wife, Paulette, of Cankton; one daughter, Charlotte Marie Guidry and her husband, Keith, of Henderson; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Foreman and her husband, Damian, Blair Toups and her husband, Dustin, Carolyn Benoit, Hunter Benoit, Jacob Guidry, Joshua Guidry, Olivia Guidry and Emily Guidry; and one great grandson, Parker Toups. He was preceded in death by his parents, Appolenaire Benoit and the former Anita Mallet; one brother, Paul Benoit; two half-brothers, Mayo Benoit and Lesius Benoit; one sister, Ozea S. Guidry; and one half-sister, Ernestine Hernandez. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Darren Benoit, Carl Benoit, Hunter Benoit, Keith Guidry, Joshua Guidry and Jacob Guidry. Honorary pallbearers will be P.J. Benoit, Terry and Jerry Benoit, Sgt. Phillip Richard and Kyle Richard. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close