Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Lilburn Sibille Leonhard, age 86, who passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Cankton. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Ave Maria, How Great Thou Art, Hail Mary Gentle Woman, One Bread One Body, and On Eagle's Wings. Giftbearers will be Cathy Boudreaux and Craig Sibille. Readers will be Janet Dupre and Julie Wingate. Lilburn Sibille Leonhard was born August 31, 1933 to the late Leo Sibille of Sunset and Pauline Lavergne Sibille of Lewisburg. She attended nursing school at Hotel Dieu in New Orleans and joined the convent, Daughters of Charity. She later moved to St. Louis, Missouri and San Gabriel, California where she finished her Registered Nursing education and moved to Metairie where she married Kurt Leonhard. Following her husband's death, she moved to Tennessee and then resided in Lafayette until her death. Survivors include six brothers, Roydon Sibille and his wife, Lois, Winfred Sibille and his wife, Velma, Frederick Sibille and his wife, Doris, Dennis Sibille and his wife, Florence, Darrell Sibille, and Dr. Paul Sibille and his wife, Jennifer; one sister, Lou Wilda S. Andrus; three sisters-in-law, Sue Sibille Coycault, Billie Rae Sibille and Lorraine Sibille; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Vicki Laurent. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kurt Leonhard; one sister, Madeleine Sibille Korn and her husband, Richard; four brothers, Gordain Sibille, Carlys Sibille, Stanley Sibille and Irwin Sibille; one sister-in-law, Jeannette Landry Sibille; one brother-in-law, Martin Venable; five nephews, Stanley, Timothy, Thomas, Todd and Dr. Scott Sibille; and one niece, Patricia Korn Mestayer. A rosary will be prayed at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home by Lou Wilda Andrus and Doris Sibille. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Joel Denis and Sylvia Morrison for their wonderful care and friendship, Courtyard Assisted Living for their loving care, many thanks to the caregivers from Mel's Heart of Gold Nurses, especially Pray August, Hope Healthcare and Hospice and Dr. Gary Guidry. Pallbearers will be Dennis Sibille, Darrell Sibille, Darren Sibille, Brad Sibille, and Russ Sibille. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Paul Sibille and Fred Sibille. Pallbearers will be Dennis Sibille, Darrell Sibille, Darren Sibille, Brad Sibille, and Russ Sibille. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Paul Sibille and Fred Sibille.

