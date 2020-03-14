Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Castille Arceneaux. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Lillian Castille Arceneaux, age 90, who passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Sal Istre, associate pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Arceneaux was a native and lifelong resident of Sunset. She was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church. Survivors include four sons, Johnny Arceneaux of Amelia, Percy Arceneaux and his companion, Vera Tujague, of Metairie, James Arceneaux of Carencro and Kenneth Arceneaux of Sunset; four daughters, Darlene Huddleston of Opelousas, Judy Dailey and her husband, Owen, of Bridge City, TX, Rose Arceneaux of Sunset, and Jane Hill and her companion, Joe Dejean, of Lafayette; one brother, Elie "Te-Te" Castille, Jr., of Covington; three sisters, Rita Quebedeaux of Arnaudville, Mary Lou Martin and Emeline Kennerson both of Cecilia; thirteen grandchildren, Owen Ray Dailey, Jr. (Whitney), Melissa D. Cherry (Darin), Sean Huddleston (Toni), Krista Huddleston, Alyssa Huddleston, Sarah A. Briggs (Jared), Jennifer Hill, Jake Hill, Rebekah H. Lucas (Sam), Angel Hill, Tiffany Arceneaux, Valerie Arceneaux and Kenneth James Arceneaux; and seven great grandchildren, Devyn Cherry, Kenzye Cherry, Warden Briggs, Luken Briggs, Lillian Dailey, Benjamin Dailey, and Jaxon Pressley Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Preston Arceneaux; her parents, Elie Castille, Sr., and Emelinne Stelly Castille; one son, Joseph Arceneaux; and one brother, Alceé Castille. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to all who cared for Mrs. Arceneaux at her home in Sunset, Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro, Heart of Hospice and all of the medical staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. 