Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Landry Roman Catholic Church in Opelousas for Lillian Hooks, age 93, the former Lillian Marmottin, who passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Ms. Lillian was a native of Carencro and a resident of Opelousas where she was a parishioner of St. Landry Roman Catholic Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed her many years raising her children and spending time with her family. Survivors include three sons, Mark Hooks and his wife, Ruth, Ryan Hooks and his wife, Pamela, and Matthew Hooks and his fiancée, Ann, all of Opelousas; one daughter, Vanessa Thibodeaux and her husband, Darrell, of Opelousas; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Libello of Opelousas; thirteen grandchildren; thirty one great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Hooks, Sr.; her parents, Jules Victor Alexandre Marmottin and the former Alida Babineaux; three sons, Curtis Hooks, Jr., John Robert Hooks and Christopher Hooks; a daughter, Raye Marie Venable; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Robin Hooks; two brothers, Jules Marmottin and his wife, Blanche, and George Marmottin and his wife, Viola; five sisters, Lucie M. Stoute and her husband, Joshua, Julie Marmottin, Anaise M. Guilbeau and her husband, Camille, Leonie Marmottin and Hazel M. Hebert and her husband, Merlin; and two half-sisters, Celine Marmottin Prejean and her husband, Olide, and Pauline Marmottin Guidroz and her husband, David. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Landry Catholic Church Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for their wonderful end of life care, compassion and treatment of Ms. Lillian. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for their wonderful end of life care, compassion and treatment of Ms. Lillian.

