Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian L. LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be conducted for Lillian LeBlanc LeBlanc, 100, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM and a Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM. A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. LeBlanc passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 9:35 PM at Belle Teche Nursing Home in New Iberia. She was a Seamstress for over 85 years starting at an early age. Her specialty was hand sewing christening gowns and day gowns for boys and girls. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary for the following organizations, Post 1982, American Legion Post in New Iberia and the Woodmen of the World. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards especially Bouree'. She is survived by her children, Keith LeBlanc and his wife Valerie of Dallas, TX, Norman LeBlanc and his wife Susan and Myra LeBlanc all of New Iberia; her grandchildren, Andree LeBlanc, Aimee LeBlanc Larsen and her husband Casey all of Dallas, TX, Lance LeBlanc and his wife Summer and Leah LeBlanc all of New Iberia; her great grandchildren, Simon LeBlanc, Blake Broussard and Maverick Broussard all of New Iberia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Simon LeBlanc; her father, Ellie LeBlanc; her mother, Henrietta Bernard LeBlanc; her brothers, Buke LeBlanc and Abel LeBlanc and her sisters, Leona L. Blanchet and Edith L. Guilbeaux. Pallbearers will be Lance LeBlanc, David Ayo, Marcella Blanchet, Kent LeBlanc, Casey Larsen and Larry Guidry, Jr. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at Funeral Services will be conducted for Lillian LeBlanc LeBlanc, 100, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM and a Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM. A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. LeBlanc passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 9:35 PM at Belle Teche Nursing Home in New Iberia. She was a Seamstress for over 85 years starting at an early age. Her specialty was hand sewing christening gowns and day gowns for boys and girls. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary for the following organizations, Post 1982, American Legion Post in New Iberia and the Woodmen of the World. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards especially Bouree'. She is survived by her children, Keith LeBlanc and his wife Valerie of Dallas, TX, Norman LeBlanc and his wife Susan and Myra LeBlanc all of New Iberia; her grandchildren, Andree LeBlanc, Aimee LeBlanc Larsen and her husband Casey all of Dallas, TX, Lance LeBlanc and his wife Summer and Leah LeBlanc all of New Iberia; her great grandchildren, Simon LeBlanc, Blake Broussard and Maverick Broussard all of New Iberia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Simon LeBlanc; her father, Ellie LeBlanc; her mother, Henrietta Bernard LeBlanc; her brothers, Buke LeBlanc and Abel LeBlanc and her sisters, Leona L. Blanchet and Edith L. Guilbeaux. Pallbearers will be Lance LeBlanc, David Ayo, Marcella Blanchet, Kent LeBlanc, Casey Larsen and Larry Guidry, Jr. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336) is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.