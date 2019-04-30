Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Leger Ainsworth. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington for Lillian Ainsworth, age 85, the former Lillian Leger, who passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Ainsworth was a native and lifelong resident of Washington, where she was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was employed with Landreneau's Grocery in Washington for many years until they closed their doors. Lillian enjoyed baking and did so whenever she got the chance, whether it be during the holidays, for birthdays, church fairs and every bake sale. She also loved flowers and had beautiful gardens at her home, including a lovely collection of Amaryllis. Mrs. Ainsworth was also exceptional at sewing, with prayer cloths being a favorite project. She always enjoyed learning new sewing techniques to try out for her family. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, James William Ainsworth; three daughters, Catherine Doucet Romero of Lafayette, Charlene Estis and her husband, Brian, of Port Barre, and Deborah Taylor and her husband, David, of Green Bay, WI; three brothers, Lionel Leger and his wife, Kathy, of Nuba, Dallas Leger and his wife, JoAnn, of Washington, and Roland Leger and his wife, Vera, of Nuba; three sisters-in-law, Connie Ernst and her husband, Jake, and Rose Husnick, all of Elcho, WI, and Marge Johnson of Minneapolis, IN; five grandchildren, Nakia Estis and his wife, Brandi, Chance Estis and his wife, Kim, Mia Estis Lacassin and her husband, Gerard, Robin Taylor Fellion and her husband, Ian, and Eric Taylor and his wife, Nichole; and fourteen great-grandchildren, Madison Estis, Caroline Estis, Gabrielle Estis, Connor Fontenot, Nicholas Fontenot, Ethan Fontenot, Tristan Estis, Taylor Estis, Leighton Lacassin, Emily Lacassin, Reese Lacassin, Camdon Lacassin, Maxwell Fellion, and one on the way. 