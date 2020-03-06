Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Marie Leger Istre. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood for Lillian Marie Leger Istre, 84, of Morse who entered peacefully in eternal rest at Acadia General Hospital on March 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. Fr. Neil Pettit pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Monday 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Sunday. Interment will be in Istre Cemetery. Born in Lyons Point, Louisiana on September 16, 1935, and a resident of Morse all of her life. She was a past-member of the Immaculate Conception Ladies Altar Society. To cherish the memory of Lillian Marie are her children, Bryan Istre of Baton Rouge, Lynette Istre Lacombe and her husband, Gary of Gonzales, LA, Cedric Istre of Morse, Amanda Istre of Morse, and Janice Istre LeJeune and her husband, Peter of Estherwood; grandchildren, Quincy LeJeune, Thomas LeJeune, Nathaniel Lacombe, and Michael Lacombe. Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Mack Istre; her son, Anthony Mack Istre; and her parents, Adam and Effie Thibodeaux Leger. Pallbearers will be sons, Bryan Istre and Cedric Istre, grandsons, Quincy LeJeune, Nathaniel Lacombe, and Michael Lacombe, and godson, Barry Lopez. Honorary Pallbearers will be grandson, Thomas LeJeune, and sons-in-law, Peter LeJeune and Gary Lacombe. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Karrie Kilgore. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020

